Around 9,000 children to be evacuated from Russia's Belgorod amid war
Reuters |
Mar 19, 2024 03:20 PM IST
The first group of 1,200 children will be evacuated on March 22, Gladkov said.
Around 9,000 children will be evacuated from the Russian city of Belgorod and from several districts in the wider region of the same name due to Ukrainian shelling, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said on Tuesday.
The first group of 1,200 children will be evacuated on March 22, Gladkov said.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Share this article