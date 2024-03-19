 Around 9,000 children to be evacuated from Russia's Belgorod amid war | World News - Hindustan Times
Around 9,000 children to be evacuated from Russia's Belgorod amid war

Reuters |
Mar 19, 2024 03:20 PM IST

The first group of 1,200 children will be evacuated on March 22, Gladkov said.

Around 9,000 children will be evacuated from the Russian city of Belgorod and from several districts in the wider region of the same name due to Ukrainian shelling, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said on Tuesday.

Emergency ministry employees working at the destroyed building after shelling from the Ukrainian side, in Nikolskoye village, Belgorod region, Russia.(AP)
