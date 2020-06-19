As Covid-19 cases surge to 1.6 lakh, Pakistan follows ‘targeted lockdown’ policy

world

Pakistan minister for planning Asad Umar on Thursday said the government was following a policy of targeted lockdowns to eliminate coronavirus hotpots.

Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 3,093 with over 1,60,000 confirmed cases so far.

At a press conference in Islamabad, after chairing the National Command and Operation Center’s (NCOC) meeting, Umar said all provinces were part of the actions being taken against the virus by the centre.

“It is our hope that this (targeted lockdowns) will stop the spread and will allow us to flatten the curve,” he said, adding that virus hotspots will be sealed by the provincial governments.

The minister said the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had expedited its registration process of new drugs being introduced as potential treatments for Covid-19.

He said the NCOC decided to purchase important drugs in bulk to provide to the public sector hospitals.

He also said that it was decided to provide 2,500 oxygenated beds to the provinces by the end of July.

With 118 patients succumbing in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 deaths stand at 3,093, the ministry of national health services said.

It further said another 5,358 new cases surfaced in the country over the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 160,118. So far, 59,215 patients have recovered from the virus in Pakistan. Of all patients, 60,138 are in Punjab, 59,983 in Sindh, 19,613 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,637 in Islamabad, 8,794 in Balochistan, 1,213 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 740 in Kashmir.

Nearly 10,00,000 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the country. In the last 24 hours, 31,500 tests have been carried out.

Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said no effective treatment for coronavirus has been formulated across the world.

Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yusuf says 25 per cent air space has been reopened for repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in different countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said efforts were being made to repatriate all Pakistanis to the homeland within a month. Those being brought in will be tested at airports.