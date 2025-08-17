Asim Munir's 'rare earth' plan to bring Pakistan out of debt, economic crisis | Details

Pakistan Army chief of staff Asim Munir has revealed a plan to pull Islamabad out of its economic crisis and debt. In a conversation with Pakistani writer Suhail Warraich, the Field Marshal hinted at a "rare earths treasure", shortly after US expressed its interests in Pakistan's mineral reserves. Warraich claimed Munir revealed his ambition for the rare earths plan during a meeting in Brussels, Belgium.(AP)

"Regarding the solution to the economic crisis, he had a complete roadmap, which planned to put Pakistan in the ranks of the developed countries of the world within five to ten years. He calculated and said that from next year, there will be a net profit of two billion dollars every year from Reko Diq, which will increase every year," wrote Warraich.

"He [Munir] said that Pakistan has a rare earth treasure, with this treasure, Pakistan's debt will also be reduced and Pakistan will soon be counted among the most prosperous societies," he added further.

Munir's remarks come as the US and Pakistan continue to strengthen their ties under US President Donald Trump. The US' new-found interest in Pakistan also comes after a military stand-off with India earlier this year in May.

Earlier this month, the Washington Post issued an article exploring Trump's push towards Pakistan. In a post on Truth Social, the US president announced - "Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves.”

POTUS further added that while the process to choose the Oil Company that will lead the partnership is in in the works, "Who knows, maybe they'll be selling Oil to India some day!"

About the Reko Diq mine

Munir's rare earth push focuses on the Reko Diq mine in Balochistan. The mine is home to one of the world's s largest untapped copper and gold deposits, with 12.3 million tonnes of copper and over 20 million ounces of gold.

However, despite Pakistan's hopeful approach, the mine continues to be locked in a geopolitical conflict. China, which is also a close ally for Pakistan, is also reportedly eyeing the mine through its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Another obstacle on Pakistan's radar is the conflict with Balochistan, where Baloch nationals have already accused Islamabad of draining the region's national resources.