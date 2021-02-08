AstraZeneca shot less effective against South Africa variant
- Later in the day, vaccine developers said they are working on a new shot to combat the South African strain.
AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine has shown limited efficacy against mild disease caused by the variant first identified in South Africa, according to early data in a small phase trial.
Later in the day, vaccine developers said they are working on a new shot to combat the South African strain.
Sarah Gilbert, leading the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine programme, said work was already under way to adapt the vaccine to deal specifically with the variant. The new shot is “very likely” to be available by autumn, she said.
Efficacy against severe Covid-19 cases, hospitalisation and deaths hasn’t yet been determined, “given that subjects were predominantly young healthy adults,” a spokesperson for AstraZeneca said in a statement.
None of the participants in the study died or was hospitalized, according to the Financial Times, which first reported on the findings. The study, with a relatively small sample size of more than 2,000 individuals, hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed and is due to be published on Monday, the newspaper said. Patients in the randomised, double-blind study had a median age of 31.
“We do believe our vaccine could protect against severe disease, as neutralizing antibody activity is equivalent to that of other Covid-19 vaccines that have demonstrated activity against more severe disease, particularly when the dosing interval is optimized to 8-12 weeks,” the AstraZeneca spokesperson said.
Initial data indicates other immune responses, such as T-cell responses, may remain intact in the South African variant, the spokesperson added.
The variant first identified in South Africa is emerging as a key threat to the world’s prospects for ending the pandemic as countries roll out initial vaccine doses. Although vaccine makers said their shots appear to maintain effectiveness against the UK variants, pharma companies are racing to develop booster shots against new strains as the virus evolves.
Oxford University and AstraZeneca have started adapting their vaccine against this variant, the spokesperson said. Should it be needed, they will advance it through clinical development so that it’s ready for autumn delivery.
Gilbert said “more data” will be published soon. Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, she said it’s possible current vaccines won’t reduce the number of cases of the South Africa variant, but will reduce deaths, hospitalizations and severe cases of the disease.
“That’s really important for health-care systems. Even if we are having mild and asymptomatic infections, to prevent people from going into hospital with Covid would have a major effect,” Gilbert said.
UK vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said all the country’s vaccines do have “some effect” on the South African strain, as well as the British variant. “We deploy the vaccines we have, they offer that protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death, which is what we need to do,” he said in an interview with the BBC Sunday.
Earlier this week, Astra’s executive vice president for biopharmaceutical research scaled back expectations for how the vaccine would work against the variant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar sees biggest protest in years as coup opposition grows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca shot less effective against South Africa variant
- Later in the day, vaccine developers said they are working on a new shot to combat the South African strain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s Covid vaccine drive is falling behind the US, Europe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden on Xi Jinping: 'He doesn’t have a democratic bone in his body'
- Biden said in an excerpt of a CBS interview aired on Sunday that he has not spoken with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since he became US President.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
George Shultz, who led US cold-war diplomacy, dies at 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House democrats to introduce $3,000 child benefit legislation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dogecoin soars to new record as Elon Musk fires off new tweet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senate republicans support former President Trump on eve of impeachment trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treasury secretary Yellen says Biden's plan could restore full employment by
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Biden says herd immunity in US unlikely before end of summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden hasn't called Xi Jinping yet, says 'haven’t had occasion to talk'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China delivers Covid vaccines to Pakistani military
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US will not lift sanctions to get Iran to negotiating table, says Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran to start Covid-19 vaccinations using Russia’s Sputnik jab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed rapper Casanova disciplined for TikTok video dance challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox