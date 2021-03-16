IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective, says Canadian PM Trudeau
A representational photo of vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (REUTERS)
A representational photo of vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (REUTERS)
world news

AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective, says Canadian PM Trudeau

Canada has so far imported 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine under the brand name of Covishield, manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII)
READ FULL STORY
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:52 AM IST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asserted that AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is “both safe and effective”. His position on the vaccine’s safety comes even as several countries, including France, Germany and Italy, have suspended its use due to fears of blood clotting and similar side effects.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called upon governments around the world to continue vaccinating people with the Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs since, it insisted, it’s not yet proven that the vaccine indeed causes blood clots.

Canada has so far imported 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine under the brand name of Covishield, manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).

Asked about the alarm in Europe during a media interaction in Montreal on Monday, Trudeau said, “Health Canada and our experts have spent an awful lot of time making sure every vaccine approved in Canada is both safe and effective.”

He also said that Canadian health authorities were monitoring developments related to a batch of AZ shots in Europe, but added that the “best vaccine for you to take is the very first one that is offered to you”.

That viewpoint was echoed by Canada’s chief public health Officer, Theresa Tam. In a statement released by her office, she said Health Canada was aware of the reports of adverse events in Europe following immunisation, but “would like to reassure Canadians that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh its risks. At this time, there is no indication that the vaccine caused these events”.

“None of the batches of the vaccine under investigation in Europe were shipped to Canada,” she pointed out, adding the government was working with regulators in Europe, including the European Medicines Agency, “to determine whether there is any need to take action in Canada”.

The 500,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine available in Canada now had arrived in Toronto on March 3. A deal has been signed with Greater Toronto Area-based Verity Pharmaceuticals for a total shipment of two million doses.

The delivery of the Covishield jabs has already commenced in some parts of Canada.

While the national advisory committee on immunisation had originally advised against the use of the vaccine on those over 65 years of age, the news outlet CBC reported that those guidelines are likely to be updated on Tuesday and it will recommend the vaccine also be provided to those over that age.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Until recently, China imported most of its LNG through the three major state-owned energy giants, which owned pipelines, import terminals and distributed the fuel directly to smaller players. That’s changed with the formation of China Oil &amp; Gas Pipeline Network Corp., known as PipeChina, which has consolidated the infrastructure into a single firm.(Bloomberg)
Until recently, China imported most of its LNG through the three major state-owned energy giants, which owned pipelines, import terminals and distributed the fuel directly to smaller players. That’s changed with the formation of China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corp., known as PipeChina, which has consolidated the infrastructure into a single firm.(Bloomberg)
world news

China's LNG buyers seize on reforms opening access to import infrastructure

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:53 AM IST
The second-tier gas firms, including Guangdong Energy Group Co. and Shenzhen Energy Group Co., are forecast to continue to seek more cargoes with spot LNG prices low, adding a new source of demand for global exporters, according to energy consultant FGE.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader Kim Jong Un turned up the heat on the new administration a few days before Biden was inaugurated by calling the US his “biggest main enemy” and saying he would put North Korea on a path to develop more advanced nuclear technologies and missiles.(REUTERS)
Leader Kim Jong Un turned up the heat on the new administration a few days before Biden was inaugurated by calling the US his “biggest main enemy” and saying he would put North Korea on a path to develop more advanced nuclear technologies and missiles.(REUTERS)
world news

US, on mission to rally Asia against China, distracted by North Korea

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on their first overseas trip since taking office, meet their counterparts from Japan on Tuesday to start a trip that will also take them to South Korea later in the week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This frame grab from police body cam video provided by the Galveston Police Department, in Galveston, Texas, shows Terry Wright, 65, of Grants Pass, Oregon, arguing with an officer inside a Bank of America branch, (AP)
This frame grab from police body cam video provided by the Galveston Police Department, in Galveston, Texas, shows Terry Wright, 65, of Grants Pass, Oregon, arguing with an officer inside a Bank of America branch, (AP)
world news

Arrest warrant issued after woman rejects mask at Texas bank

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Terry Wright, 65, of Grants Pass, Oregon. The incident on Thursday at a Bank of America in Galveston was captured by the officer's body camera, The Galveston County Daily News reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the eruption site near Keilir, Iceland.(Reuters)
A view of the eruption site near Keilir, Iceland.(Reuters)
world news

'Everyone here is so tired': 40,000 earthquakes hit part of Iceland in 20 days

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:28 AM IST
  • Grindavik lies in the southern part of the Reykjanes Peninsula, a volcanic and seismic hot spot, where more than 40,000 earthquakes have occurred since Feb. 24, exceeding the total number of earthquakes registered there last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A representational photo of vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (REUTERS)
A representational photo of vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (REUTERS)
world news

AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective, says Canadian PM Trudeau

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Canada has so far imported 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine under the brand name of Covishield, manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers wearing protective suits arrive at the locked-down part of the Sai Ying Pun area to contain a new outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hong Kong, China March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
Workers wearing protective suits arrive at the locked-down part of the Sai Ying Pun area to contain a new outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hong Kong, China March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
world news

China approves fourth Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

AP, Taipei
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:22 AM IST
It is the fourth such vaccine to be given emergency use approval. China has approved four vaccines developed by three Chinese companies for general use.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of the dome of the US Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)
A file photo of the dome of the US Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)
world news

US Congress report warns of repercussions over farmer protests in India

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:05 AM IST
The report published by the Congressional Research Service (CRS) could potentially fuel the disquiet already voiced by US lawmakers
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Signal messaging app logo is seen on a smartphone, in front of the same displayed same logo, in this illustration taken, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic(REUTERS)
The Signal messaging app logo is seen on a smartphone, in front of the same displayed same logo, in this illustration taken, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic(REUTERS)
world news

Signal users in China report difficulty in accessing messaging app

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:00 AM IST
  • From Monday night, Signal users reported difficulties using the app in China without the help of a virtual private network, or VPN, which allows users to mask their location and access banned foreign communication services like Gmail and Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un.(File Photo/Reuters)
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un.(File Photo/Reuters)
world news

'If you wish to sleep well for next 4 yrs...': Kim Jong Un's sister warns Biden

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:52 AM IST
The statement by Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, was Pyongyang's first explicit reference to the new president in Washington.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers in protective suits prepare to contain a new outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the locked-down part of the Sai Ying Pun area, in Hong Kong, China March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
Workers in protective suits prepare to contain a new outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the locked-down part of the Sai Ying Pun area, in Hong Kong, China March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
world news

China donates 300,000 vaccine doses to UN peacekeepers

PTI, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Ambassador Zhang Jun sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres informing him of the donation, China's UN Mission said Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Empty vials of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are seen in a tray. (Reuters File Photo )
Empty vials of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are seen in a tray. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Australia to proceed with AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine despite halt in Europe

Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:41 AM IST
WHO said there have been no documented deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccines and that people should not panic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A motorist clears snow off a vehicle after a major storm dumped up to two feet of snow in its wake Monday. (AP Photo )
A motorist clears snow off a vehicle after a major storm dumped up to two feet of snow in its wake Monday. (AP Photo )
world news

Denver airport reopens as US Rockies reel from heavy snow

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Denver International Airport, which halted all inbound and outbound flights on Sunday afternoon after 2 feet of snow fell on runways, reopened them shortly after 3 pm on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State Secretary Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington.(AP File Photo )
State Secretary Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington.(AP File Photo )
world news

In debut overseas trip, Biden's secretary of state visits Japan, Korea

Reuters, Tokyo
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Blinken and Austin will meet Japan's foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi and defence minister Nobuo Kishi in what is known as the 2 2 talks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Travellers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. (AP File Photo )
Travellers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. (AP File Photo )
world news

Flyers rebuffing masks face extended FAA ‘zero-tolerance’ stance

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:20 AM IST
The FAA has begun about 20 enforcement cases and is reviewing more than 450 cases of reported unruly passengers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a visit with the Culinary Union at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, Monday. (AP Photo)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a visit with the Culinary Union at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, Monday. (AP Photo)
world news

'Duty to help': Harris makes solo debut, selling relief law, raising her profile

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:15 AM IST
Kamala Harris said in a speech at the Culinary Academy in Las Vegas that she and Biden aim to tell voters that the relief bill is an example of what the government should do.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP