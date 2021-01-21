At least 15 killed, 11 injured in nursing home fire in Ukraine
At least 15 people were killed and 11 injured in a fire in a nursing home in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian state emergency service said on Thursday.
The fire broke out in the afternoon on the second floor of the two-storey building. There were 33 people inside, the service said.
The service published a photo of the building with bars on the windows of the first floor. Smoke could be seen billowing out of broken windows of the second floor.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the interior minister to open and take charge of an inquiry into the incident.
The Ukrainian prosecutor general said authorities had launched a criminal investigation and the preliminary cause of the tragedy was the "careless handling of electric heating devices".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Joe Biden proposing 5-year extension of nuke treaty: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU agency urges preparation of stronger measures over coronavirus variants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 15 killed, 11 injured in nursing home fire in Ukraine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senate to get Donald Trump's impeachment trial soon: Nancy Pelosi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World has faith in Joe Biden, but not in the US: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada's vaccination drive hindered despite securing enough shots for population
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One in five British adults went further into debt due to pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia ends search for crashed plane's victims, debris
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US climate envoy Kerry says Glasgow last chance for action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Angela Merkel promises widespread vaccine availability before September vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexican president hails Biden agenda, celebrates migration plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US jobless claims fall slightly but remain elevated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU, Turkey call for improved relations after turbulent 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clinton, Bush and Obama record joint video to wish Biden success
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK, EU in spat over diplomatic status of bloc's ambassador
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox