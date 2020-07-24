e-paper
Home / World News / Australia’s Victoria reports mounting death toll during lockdown

Australia’s Victoria reports mounting death toll during lockdown

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews reported six deaths, all of them connected to aged-care facilities, and 300 new cases on Friday. That took total deaths in the state to 55.

world Updated: Jul 24, 2020 10:24 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
The number of new infections is down from 403 yesterday and Wednesday’s record of 484.
Australia’s Victoria state reported a mounting death toll from the coronavirus, weeks after a surge in cases sent Melbourne into a second lockdown.

The number of new infections is down from 403 yesterday and Wednesday’s record of 484.

The spike has forced around 5 million people in Melbourne back into a six-week lockdown, and masks became mandatory in the city this week.

Andrews yesterday announced payments to encourage people to get tested and stay at home, after data showed almost all those feeling unwell didn’t isolate between first feeling sick and getting a test.

