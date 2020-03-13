e-paper
Australian home affairs minister says he has coronavirus

Peter Dutton was in Washington a week ago for a meeting with members of the FiveEyes intelligence alliance -- Australia, the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand.

world Updated: Mar 13, 2020 15:00 IST
Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse
Sydney
Australian Minister of Home Affairs Peter Dutton was in Washington a week ago for a meeting with members of the FiveEyes intelligence alliance
Australian Minister of Home Affairs Peter Dutton was in Washington a week ago for a meeting with members of the FiveEyes intelligence alliance(REUTERS)
         

A senior Australian politician tested positive for the new coronavirus and entered hospital quarantine on Friday, days after returning from a meeting in Washington attended by US Attorney General William Barr.

“This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat,” said Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, an influential member of the government and a key architect of Australia’s controversial immigration laws.

“It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice.” Dutton said he feels “fine” but his diagnosis will raise concerns about whether other members of the cabinet and Prime Minister Scott Morrison may have been infected.

It is not yet known when Dutton contracted the virus.

He recently returned from the United States.

Dutton was in Washington a week ago for a meeting with members of the FiveEyes intelligence alliance -- Australia, the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand.

His counterparts there included US Attorney General William Barr.

Australia has seen around 184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three fatalities.

