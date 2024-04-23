Australian senator calls for Elon Musk's imprisonment over Wakeley church stabbing posts: ‘Absolute friggin disgrace’

Australian senator Jacqui Lambie has called for Elon Musk’s imprisonment for refusing to take down content on the Wakeley church stabbing from his social media platform. Lambie called Musk an “absolute friggin disgrace.” Australian senator calls for Elon Musk's imprisonment over Wakeley church stabbing posts (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“Elon Musk has no social conscience, or conscience whatsoever,” Lambie said while speaking on ABC RN. She said it was “absolutely disgusting behaviour” to allow the graphic content to be posted on X.

“And quite frankly the bloke should be jailed, and the sooner that we can bring rules in or do something about this sort of game playing with our social media, the better off we’re going to be,” Lambie said.

She added, “But quite frankly, the power that that man has because of that platform that he’s on, it’s got to stop. It has absolutely got to stop. But leaving that out for our kids to see, for people that were family and friends out there and just letting that run on there, once again, that bloke has no conscience. He’s an absolute friggin disgrace, and there’s nothing else to say about Elon Musk.”

‘Billionaire bullies – can’t stand them’

Lambie later also spoke about Musk at a press conference in Canberra. The conference focused on proposed changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax. Lambie, as well as Australian senator David Pocock, were also asked about Musk’s response to the takedown orders of the eSafety commissioner.

Lambie said that Musk is “just putting his ideology out there, all over his platform, because he’s a billionaire”. “The crap he puts over that X, I tell you what, it has gone far enough. If that bloke had half a social conscience, or even 10% of one, that stuff would be pulled down. He hasn’t pulled that down, because I was only looking at that an hour ago ... So let’s call him out for it, I’m sick of it. I hate bullies. Billionaire bullies – can’t stand them,” she said.

However, after criticising Musk, Lambie now seems to have taken down her X account. Her page displays the following message at present: “This account doesn’t exist”.

What is Anthony Albanese saying?

Musk has been at the receiving end of widespread criticism for allegedly refusing to take down content on the Wakeley church stabbing from X. Even the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, has said that Musk has “chosen ego and showing violence over common sense”.

“I think that Australians will shake their head when they think that this billionaire is prepared to go to court, fighting for the right to sow division and to show violent videos, which are very distressing,” Albanese told Sky News.

“He is in social media, but he has a social responsibility, in order to have that social licence. And what has occurred here is that the eSafety commissioner has made very sensible suggestions. Other social media companies have complied without complaint. But this bloke thinks he’s above the Australian law, that he’s above common decency,” he continued.

Albanese added, “And I say to Elon Musk that he is so out of touch with what the Australian public want. This has been a distressing time and I find this bloke on the other side of the world, from his billionaires’ establishment, trying to lecture Australians on free speech – well, I won’t cop it and Australians won’t either.”