Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Australia's Anthony Albanese says every effort should be made to end starvation in Gaza

Reuters |
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 03:28 pm IST

The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the situation in Gaza as a "humanitarian catastrophe".

Every effort must be made to safeguard innocent life and end the suffering and starvation of the people of Gaza, the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement on Friday, describing the situation as a "humanitarian catastrophe".

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (REUTERS)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (REUTERS)

"Israel’s denial of aid and the killing of civilians, including children, seeking access to water and food cannot be defended or ignored," Albanese said in the statement.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Australia's Anthony Albanese says every effort should be made to end starvation in Gaza
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On