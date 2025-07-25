Australia's Anthony Albanese says every effort should be made to end starvation in Gaza

The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the situation in Gaza as a "humanitarian catastrophe".
Every effort must be made to safeguard innocent life and end the suffering and starvation of the people of Gaza, the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement on Friday, describing the situation as a "humanitarian catastrophe".
"Israel’s denial of aid and the killing of civilians, including children, seeking access to water and food cannot be defended or ignored," Albanese said in the statement.