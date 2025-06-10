Students among 9 dead in shooting at Austria school

A school shooting in Austria has reportedly killed nine people, including students. As per local reports, at least seven students have been killed and one teacher. The last victim is said to be the suspected shooter, who died by suicide after the incident. Policemen are seen in a street close to a school where, according to reports, several people died in a shooting, on June 10, 2025 in Graz, southeastern Austria. (AFP)

The shooting took place on Tuesday in the city of Graz at the BORG Dreierschützengasse school.

Citing Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ), the Austrian Press agency has reported that nine people died in an attack at a Graz school. Of this, seven were students and one adult, likely a teacher at the school. The suspect was also among the dead.

Austrian state media ORF has reported that the suspected shooter is believed to be a student at the school. The suspect is reported to have died by suicide after shooting himself in the school toilet.

School evacuated, area cordoned off

Following the attack, the Graz school has been evacuate. The students were taken to the nearby Helmut List Hall, where they received treatment from the Red Cross.

The incident has also prompted police officials to cordon off the area and divert public transport.

As per local reports, the shooting began at 10 AM. After gunshots were heard in the school, the public was advised to avoid the area and seek shelter indoors.

This is a developing story…