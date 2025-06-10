Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Students among 9 dead in shooting at Austria school

ByHT News Desk
Jun 10, 2025 03:37 PM IST

The incident took place on Tuesday in the city of Graz at the BORG Dreierschützengasse school.

A school shooting in Austria has reportedly killed nine people, including students. As per local reports, at least seven students have been killed and one teacher. The last victim is said to be the suspected shooter, who died by suicide after the incident.  

Policemen are seen in a street close to a school where, according to reports, several people died in a shooting, on June 10, 2025 in Graz, southeastern Austria. (AFP)
Policemen are seen in a street close to a school where, according to reports, several people died in a shooting, on June 10, 2025 in Graz, southeastern Austria. (AFP)

The shooting took place on Tuesday in the city of Graz at the BORG Dreierschützengasse school.

Citing Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ), the Austrian Press agency has reported that nine people died in an attack at a Graz school. Of this, seven were students and one adult, likely a teacher at the school. The suspect was also among the dead.

Austrian state media ORF has reported that the suspected shooter is believed to be a student at the school. The suspect is reported to have died by suicide after shooting himself in the school toilet. 

School evacuated, area cordoned off 

Following the attack, the Graz school has been evacuate. The students were taken to the nearby Helmut List Hall, where they received treatment from the Red Cross.

The incident has also prompted police officials to cordon off the area and divert public transport.

As per local reports, the shooting began at 10 AM. After gunshots were heard in the school, the public was advised to avoid the area and seek shelter indoors.

This is a developing story…

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Los Angeles protests LIVEon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Los Angeles protests LIVEon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Students among 9 dead in shooting at Austria school
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On