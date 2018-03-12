 Babies’ bodies preserved in bottles found in abandoned house in Tokyo: Report | world news | Hindustan Times
Babies’ bodies preserved in bottles found in abandoned house in Tokyo: Report

Some of the bodies had the umbilical cords attached to them.

world Updated: Mar 12, 2018 14:20 IST
Three or four such bottles were found beneath the floor of an house abandoned for the past three years.(Shutterstock/Representative image)

Termite exterminators working on a house renovation in the Japanese capital uncovered the bodies of several babies preserved in bottles, some with umbilical cords still attached, Kyodo news agency said on Monday.

Three or four such bottles were found beneath the floor of a house abandoned for the past three years, where an obstetrician had once lived and which was being renovated by a recent purchaser, Kyodo added.

The bodies appeared to have been preserved in a substance resembling formalin, Kyodo said, adding that police were investigating further.

Police declined to confirm the report.

