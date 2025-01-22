Menu Explore
Bangladesh airport on high alert following bomb threat

ANI |
Jan 22, 2025 01:09 PM IST

Airport Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam confirmed the matter to reporters.

A bomb threat has been issued on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Rome, Italy to Dhaka. Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka was informed about this threat by calling from an unknown number.

Bangladesh airport
Bangladesh airport

He said that flight BG-356 was threatened with bomb attack on its way from Rome to Dhaka.

The flight made an emergency landing at Hazrat Shahjalal Airport at 9:20 am. The flight's 250 passengers and 13 crew were evacuated from the plane and brought to the terminal. (ANI)

