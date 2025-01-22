Bangladesh airport on high alert following bomb threat
ANI
Jan 22, 2025 01:09 PM IST
Airport Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam confirmed the matter to reporters.
A bomb threat has been issued on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Rome, Italy to Dhaka. Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka was informed about this threat by calling from an unknown number.
Airport Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam confirmed the matter to reporters. He said that flight BG-356 was threatened with bomb attack on its way from Rome to Dhaka.
The flight made an emergency landing at Hazrat Shahjalal Airport at 9:20 am. The flight's 250 passengers and 13 crew were evacuated from the plane and brought to the terminal. (ANI)
