Bangladesh: Chinmoy Das' lawyer Regan Acharya ‘brutally attacked’, his chambers vandalised, claims ISKCON Kolkata

ISKCON Kolkata on Tuesday claimed that Regan Acharya, one of the lawyers who represented Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das the day he was arrested, was “brutally attacked” after the hearing. Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested last Monday on sedition charges. (PTI)

Radharamn Das, Vice President and spokesperson for the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Kolkata, took to X and posted videos of Acharya's chambers which, he claimed was vandalised.

TRACK | Bangladesh news live

"In this video his name on the signboard of his chamber is visible in Bengali," Radharamn wrote, asking that how can any lawyer appear for the former ISKCON priest "when they are being targeted".

However, HT.com couldn't independently verify the veracity of this claim.

Screenshot of the post made by Radharamn Das, which has since been supposedly deleted. (X/@RadharamnDas)

Notably, the post has since been seemingly deleted from Radharamn's account.

The ISCKON Kolkata spokesperson's claim came hours after a court in Bangladesh postponed Chinmoy's bail hearing due to the unavailability of any lawyer to represent him, reports said.

Chinmoy's next bail hearing has been posted for January 2, 2025, an IANS report said.

Chinmoy, who served as a spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last Monday. The monk was arrested on sedition charges.

Additionally, Chinmoy, also known as as Sri Chinmay Krishna Prabhu within the ISKCON community, is an influential religious leader in Bangladesh. He had previously also held the position of divisional organizing secretary for ISKCON in Chattogram.

Earlier in the day, Radharamn had claimed that advocate Ramen Roy, who had defended Chinmoy in a legal case in Bangladesh, was brutally attacked by "Islamists", who also ransacked his house there.

The ISKCON Kolkata VP had added that Ramen Roy is battling for his life at a hospital. He further alleged that Roy's "fault" was defending Chinmoy Das in court. The attack left Roy critically injured, and he is currently in the ICU, fighting for his life.

Notably, situation in Bangladesh grown tense since Chinmoy's arrest, sparking a massive uproar within Hindu and ISKCON community in Dhaka and across India.