Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months

The patient said he has not left Beijing or been in contact with anyone who travelled from overseas in the last two weeks, the report said.

world Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:39 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Beijing
Beijing has confirmed a new coronavirus case on Thursday, REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo
Beijing has confirmed a new coronavirus case on Thursday, Chinese official and ruling Communist Party-backed media reported, the first confirmed Covid-19 case in the capital in nearly two months.

The patient, a 52-year-old man, checked into a clinic on Wednesday due to a fever, according to the official party newspaper People’s Daily. The patient said he has not left Beijing or been in contact with anyone who travelled from overseas in the last two weeks, the report said.

