Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted Covid-19 case after nearly 2 months

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:12 IST

A new confirmed case of Covid-19 was reported in Beijing on Thursday for the first time in nearly two months, leading to the sealing of a residential complex in the city and contact tracing in the locality.

The 52-year-old man doesn’t have a history of travelling outside Beijing or any contact with anyone returning from outside China, officials said.

Beijing health authorities said the man from Beijing’s Xicheng district showed symptoms such as chill and fatigue but no cough, sore throat or chest tightness. “The patient reported that he had no history of leaving Beijing or close contact with foreigners in the past 2 weeks. The sample nucleic acid test was positive, and the expert diagnosed as new coronary pneumonia confirmed cases,” the official was quoted in state media.

Beijing lowered its emergency response to the novel coronavirus epidemic from the second level to the third on Saturday, a local official had announced Friday.

Beijing, local government spokesperson, Xu Hejian said had not reported any locally transmitted or imported case of Covid-19 for 50 consecutive days, signalling that prevention measures had worked.

Overall, Beijing had reported 420 local and 174 imported cases of Covid-19, Xu said, adding that the death toll stood at nine.

Oveall, the Chinese mainland reported 11 new imported Covid-19 cases for June 10, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,797, the national health commission (NHC) said Thursday.

Of the 11 imported cases, six were reported in Shanghai, three in Guangdong Province, one each in Tianjin and in Fujian province, the commission said.

Of all the imported cases on the mainland, 1,736 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 61 remained hospitalized.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases, official news agency, Xinhua reported Thursday.

China has reported over 83000 cases and 4634 deaths from Covid-19.