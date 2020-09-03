Joe Biden meets family of black Kenosha man shot by police

world

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:48 IST

US presidential hopeful Joe Biden met Thursday with relatives of Jacob Blake, the black father shot multiple times by a white police officer in Wisconsin in an incident that sparked days of violent unrest.

The Democratic nominee and his wife Jill Biden entered a private meeting at the Milwaukee airport with several members of Blake’s family, including his father and three siblings.

The meeting comes two days after President Donald Trump also visited Kenosha, the nearby city where the shooting occurred. He did not meet or speak with the Blake family.