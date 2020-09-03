e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Joe Biden meets family of black Kenosha man shot by police

Joe Biden meets family of black Kenosha man shot by police

The Democratic nominee and his wife Jill Biden entered a private meeting at the Milwaukee airport with several members of Blake’s family, including his father and three siblings.

world Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:48 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Milwaukee
US Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden
US Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden (Reuters image)
         

US presidential hopeful Joe Biden met Thursday with relatives of Jacob Blake, the black father shot multiple times by a white police officer in Wisconsin in an incident that sparked days of violent unrest.

Also read: Trump to meet law enforcement in Kenosha, no plans to see Jacob Blake’s family: White House

The Democratic nominee and his wife Jill Biden entered a private meeting at the Milwaukee airport with several members of Blake’s family, including his father and three siblings.

The meeting comes two days after President Donald Trump also visited Kenosha, the nearby city where the shooting occurred. He did not meet or speak with the Blake family.

tags
top news
Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit
‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
In stern warning to Pak, Gen Rawat says ‘India capable of handling two-front threat’
In stern warning to Pak, Gen Rawat says ‘India capable of handling two-front threat’
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In