Biden, Xi agree to restart high-level military-to-military talks: Report

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden agreed during a summit to restart high-level military-to-military talks, Beijing's state media said Thursday. The two leaders "agreed Wednesday to resume on the basis of equality and respect high-level military-to-military communication", Xinhua news agency said. US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L)(AFP)

They also agreed to set up joint government talks on the use of artificial intelligence, as well as a working group on counternarcotics cooperation at the California summit, Xinhua said.

Xi told Biden that China did not seek to "surpass or unseat the United States" and stressed that "the United States should not scheme to suppress and contain China".

"China will not follow the old path of colonisation and plunder, nor will it follow the wrong path of hegemony when a country becomes strong," Xi said, according to Xinhua.

And Xi also warned Washington that Beijing was dissatisfied with sanctions and other measures against its firms.

"US actions against China regarding export control, investment screening and unilateral sanctions seriously hurt China's legitimate interests," Xi said.

"Suppressing China's science and technology is curbing China's high-quality development and depriving the Chinese people of their right to development," he said.