Big Pharma Is Thinking Small on Deals. That’s a Boon for Biotech.

Big Pharma is on the prowl for biotech companies, but it’s acting stingy. Biotech stocks continue to outperform, even after a rally last year. Deal sizes are smaller, valuations are reasonable and buyers are walking away from megadeals when sellers push too hard on price. That restraint is—paradoxically—great news for biotech. More companies get a shot at a takeout, a more diverse group of shareholders cash out earlier and capital cycles back through the whole ecosystem rather than pooling in one place. It isn’t uncommon for Big Pharma to pay tens of billions of dollars for a biotech company. This year, that hasn’t happened just yet. Instead, the industry is on pace for a record of what are known as bolt-ons: midsize deals typically in the low-single-digit billions. That explains why, even after a rally in 2025, biotech stocks continue to outperform. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is up about 6% this year while the S&P 500 is slightly negative. That comes after biotech beat the broader market by roughly 20 percentage points in 2025. Given pharma’s insatiable demand to replenish its pipeline, as well as grounded biotech valuations, there’s good reason to think both dealmaking and biotech share-price gains can keep going.

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Not long ago, pharma companies were swinging for the fences and massive deals made up the bulk of transactional dollars. The biggest year on record for biopharma M&A, 2019, was driven by two megamergers: AbbVie’s $63 billion acquisition of Allergan and Bristol Myers Squibb’s $74 billion takeover of Celgene. More recently, Pfizer paid $43 billion for cancer-drug biotech Seagen in 2023. Those blockbuster deals are almost always driven by companies trying to plug massive holes left by expiring patents. But the results have been mixed at best. Bristol Myers and Pfizer, the buyers behind two of those large acquisitions, have both underperformed the broader pharma industry and continue to grapple with revenue pressures.

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Large deals are still on the table, but pharma has clearly signaled a preference for spreading bets across a combination of smaller plays. For biotech, that shift is a windfall. “It creates a climate of innovation and boosts the value of smaller and midsized biotech companies instead of a climate of sector consolidation focused on scale and efficiencies,” says Sanjiv Talwar, a healthcare portfolio manager at Alger. No company captures the dynamic better than Merck. Keytruda, its blockbuster cancer immunotherapy, brought in nearly $32 billion of revenue in 2025—nearly half of the company’s sales. But its key patents expire in 2028. So Merck is desperately hunting for deals. Merck is open to buying large companies, but it’s being disciplined. Earlier this year the company was in discussions to acquire Revolution Medicines, a cancer biotech that could have fetched around $30 billion. The two couldn’t agree on price and talks fell apart. The company also reportedly walked away from Seagen before Pfizer snapped it up. Instead of large deals, Merck has gone on a bolt-on binge, spending $10 billion for pulmonary-disease treatment developer Verona Pharma last July, $9.2 billion for antiviral developer Cidara Therapeutics in November, and about $6 billion for leukemia-drug developer Terns Pharmaceuticals a few weeks ago. Investors approve of the strategy: Merck’s stock is up 41% in the past six months.

Crucial patents on cancer drug Keytruda expire in 2028, and that is prompting Merck to hunt for deals.