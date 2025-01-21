Bitter cold across US: Texas and South brace for rare winter storm | Weather updates

US is set to face arctic air mass on Monday that would sweep across the eastern, central, and western United States, dropping temperatures 20-30 degrees below the already record-low January average. These weather conditions are expected to cause disruptive winter storm in areas of the South. Freeze warnings were issued for parts of the Gulf Coast and north Florida. The world is home to many different climates, and some of the coldest cities can be found in the most remote and inhospitable regions. From the frigid winter temperatures of Siberia to the sub-zero conditions of Antarctica, these cities have adapted to survive in some of the most extreme conditions on Earth. Despite the harsh weather, they are home to a diverse population of people who have learned to thrive in these environments. Let's take a closer look at some of the coldest cities in the world, and explore what makes them unique.(Unsplash)

Cold air and a developing low-pressure system are predicted to cause a “rare and significant winter storm” in the region, according to Bryan Putnam of the National Weather Prediction Center. The storm, which formed late Monday in eastern and southern Texas, is predicted to proceed east along the Gulf Coast and Southeast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heavy snowfall is likely along and north of the Interstate 10 corridor, with sleet and freezing rain in sections of southern Texas, southeast Georgia, and northern Florida.

Power outrage and highway blocked

The National Weather Service in Houston reported a broadening of sleet and snow showers around 6:45 p.m. CT, warning that they would strengthen overnight and recommending vehicles to avoid the roads. AccuWeather cautioned that the cold front could reach up to 1,000 miles along the route, potentially blocking highways and creating power outages for a lengthy period of time, as quoted by USA Today.

US weather conditions