Bitter cold across US: Texas and South brace for rare winter storm | Weather updates
Cold air and a developing low-pressure system are predicted to cause a "rare and significant winter storm"
US is set to face arctic air mass on Monday that would sweep across the eastern, central, and western United States, dropping temperatures 20-30 degrees below the already record-low January average. These weather conditions are expected to cause disruptive winter storm in areas of the South. Freeze warnings were issued for parts of the Gulf Coast and north Florida.
Cold air and a developing low-pressure system are predicted to cause a “rare and significant winter storm” in the region, according to Bryan Putnam of the National Weather Prediction Center. The storm, which formed late Monday in eastern and southern Texas, is predicted to proceed east along the Gulf Coast and Southeast on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Heavy snowfall is likely along and north of the Interstate 10 corridor, with sleet and freezing rain in sections of southern Texas, southeast Georgia, and northern Florida.
Power outrage and highway blocked
The National Weather Service in Houston reported a broadening of sleet and snow showers around 6:45 p.m. CT, warning that they would strengthen overnight and recommending vehicles to avoid the roads. AccuWeather cautioned that the cold front could reach up to 1,000 miles along the route, potentially blocking highways and creating power outages for a lengthy period of time, as quoted by USA Today.
US weather conditions
- Unusual cold conditions are likely to be in these cities across the south, including Austin, San Antonio, and Houston in Texas; New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana; Jackson and Biloxi in Mississippi; Mobile in Alabama; Savannah in Georgia; and Pensacola, Tallahassee, and Jacksonville in Florida. New Orleans experienced its last in 2009, and Jacksonville hasn't experienced snow in the last 35 years.
- Several schools in Texas including Austin ISD, have already canceled classes for Tuesday amid dangerous weather. AccuWeather's Jonathan Porter described the storm as "rare and especially dangerous" for the upper Gulf Coast, warning of major and long-term delays to travel.
- As the storm continues, Houston is expected to receive up to 4 inches of snow overnight. The National Weather Service in Houston issued a warning of dangerous road conditions until Wednesday AM, asking people not to travel unless absolutely essential. The city's airports, George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby, were scheduled to close at midnight due to hazardous weather.
- Temperatures in the Upper Midwest will continue to linger on negative teens and single digits, with life-threatening wind chills of 30-55°F below zero forecast in the Rockies, northern Plains, and Upper Midwest until Tuesday morning. However, temperatures in the central United States may rise somewhat on Tuesday, with some regions enjoying highs in the 20s, 30s, and 40s.
- Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi announced a state of emergency ahead of the storm, with northern Mississippi anticipating up to 2 inches of snow and southern locations such as Hattiesburg expecting 2-4 inches.