Blast in Pak hospital where Masood Azhar is admitted: Twitterati

A Pakistani Twitter user has claimed that there was a blast at a military hospital in Rawalpindi where Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar has been admitted.

“Huge blast at Military Hospital in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. 10 injured shifted to emergency.

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azahar is admitted here,” Ahsan Ullah MiaKhail, a social activist and human rights worker, tweeted on Sunday night.

“Completely media blackout by Army. Media asked strictly not to cover this story,” he added.

Along with his tweet, the activist also posted a video where smoke is seen coming out of a building.

There were no other details of the news.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 15:01 IST