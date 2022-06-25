Boris Johnson in crisis after Tories lose in UK polls
- “I hope that in London – I know that in London – ministers ... are getting on with the job of sorting out the cost of living pressures that people face, are delivering on our agenda for change and reform and improvement,” Johnson told a news conference.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied he was worried that some of his ministers might seek to move against him while he was out of the country at summits in Rwanda and Germany, following election losses overnight.
Asked if he was concerned about Conservative lawmakers who were not ministers seeking to oust him, Johnson said no.
On Friday, Johnson refused to bow to renewed demands to quit, after his Conservatives suffered two crushing defeats in Westminster elections and a staunch ally resigned. In a letter to Johnson, party chairman and cabinet member Oliver Dowden said “somebody” had to shoulder the blame for “recent events”.
That was widely seen as a reference to “Partygate” and other scandals dogging the prime minister, who only narrowly survived a no-confidence vote this month among Tory MPs.
But Johnson framed the election setbacks as mid-term blues for the Conservatives, as Britain contends with inflation reaching double-digit levels not seen since the 1970s. National strikes by railway workers this week have added to the sense of crisis.
“Clearly we’ve got to listen to these results,” he said from Rwanda, where he is attending a Commonwealth summit.
Ukrainian forces to retreat from key battleground city
Ukraine was set to pull its troops from the ruined city of Sievierodonetsk after weeks of street fighting and bombardment, the regional governor said, in what would be a significant gain for Russia as it grinds out its offensive in the east. Reuters could not independently verify any of the battlefield accounts.
‘God made abortion decision': Donald Trump on top court ruling
Former US president Donald Trump on Friday said "God made the decision" to end the national right to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned nearly five decades of settled law. "This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago," Trump told Fox News after a 6-3 majority said individual states should be allowed to make their own rules on abortion.
China criticises blocs, invites 13 countries to Brics-related event
Besides the leaders of the Brics countries, China had invited leaders of 13 countries for the event, seen to be Beijing's push to expand the five-member bloc. It was a mix of countries: Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Malaysia and Thailand.
US Congress passes rare bipartisan gun legislation
In a rare political and legislative breakthrough, sparked by a surge in mass shootings across the country, the United States Congress, on a broadly bipartisan basis, passed a set of limited gun control measures on Friday. The Congressional push comes even as US Supreme Court limited the right of states to restrict people from carrying guns in public without special permit, striking down a New York law.
Roe v Wade: US top court ends 50 yrs of federal abortion rights
In a judgment that will transform America's political, legal and social landscape, the United States' (US) Supreme Court, on Friday, struck down the historic Roe v Wade judgment that had institutionalised abortion-related protections in the country. Minutes after the judgment, Missouri became the first American state to ban abortion. Case and judgment The judgment was triggered by a case which involved a Mississippi legislation that banned abortion beyond 15 weeks.
