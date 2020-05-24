e-paper
Home / World News / Boris Johnson to lead coronavirus news conference as adviser’s future hangs in balance

Boris Johnson to lead coronavirus news conference as adviser’s future hangs in balance

The news conference will take place at 17:00 BST (16:00 GMT), Johnson’s Downing Street office said.

world Updated: May 24, 2020 22:56 IST
Reuters | Posted by Harshita Singh
London
Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens the Hidden Harms Summit via Zoom from the White Room of 10 Downing Street during COVID-19 in London, Britain May 21, 2020.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens the Hidden Harms Summit via Zoom from the White Room of 10 Downing Street during COVID-19 in London, Britain May 21, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead the daily coronavirus news conference on Sunday as the future of his senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who is under pressure over a journey made during the lockdown, hangs in the balance.

The prime minister last appeared at the daily briefing, which more often sees a minister face questions, on May 11.

