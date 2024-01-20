BoycottPizzaHut trends on X for delivering free meals to Israeli military bases

Pizza Hut, a global pizza giant, is making headlines as calls to boycott the chain gain momentum. The hashtag #BoycottPizzaHut is trending on social media, fueled by the revelation that the brand's Israeli franchises are delivering free meals to military bases. A view for an empty Pizza Hut restaurant as a result of the boycott of Western brands in Egypt due to the Israeli bombardment in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Cairo, Egypt, November 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo(REUTERS)

The support Pizza Hut counter-movement

#BoycottPizzaHut quickly became a trending topic online, but not everyone is on board. Supporters argue that boycotting a food-delivery chain over political views is unnecessary, giving rise to the hashtag #SupportPizzaHut.

Pizza Hut and political controversies: Not the first time

Interestingly, this isn't Pizza Hut's first time with controversy. Pizza Hut previously faced criticism for a controversial advert by its Israeli branch, leading to social media-driven boycotts.

Ethical debates: Yum Brands' involvement in geopolitical tensions

Yum Brands, the parent company of Pizza Hut, has extended its reach into Israeli startups, raising ethical questions about corporate involvement in regions marked by geopolitical conflicts.

Yum Brands' investment in Israeli startups showcases commitment to innovation but raises concerns about navigating ethical considerations in politically sensitive areas.

Twitter reactions: Voices for and against Pizza Hut

Social media platforms have become battlegrounds for opinions. While some support Pizza Hut, others condemn it, using hashtags like #BoycottPizzaHut to express their stance. Users draw parallels with past boycotts of McDonald's and Starbucks and question the effectiveness of #BoycottPizzaHut.

"Didn’t they learn from McDonald’s and Starbucks? #BoycottPizzaHut," wrote one user. "Netanyahu threatens anyone that 'boycotts Israel will be punished.' We must continue to boycott McDonald’s and Pizzahut for their complicity in Israel’s war crimes. #Netanyahu #BoycottPizzaHut #Gaza," wrote another.

"I think the craziest thing about #boycottpizzahut is that people still eat pizza hut???," said a third person.