Brazil first lady's X account hacked, investigation on: ‘Won’t be tolerated'

Brazilian First Lady Rosangela "Janja" Silva had her account on social media platform X hacked on Monday, prompting local authorities to launch an investigation and request that the Elon Musk-owned company freeze her profile. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife Rosangela "Janja".(Reuters)

The alleged hacker posted several messages on Janja's account, including insults against the first lady and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as well as misogynistic slurs.

The posts had been deleted by Tuesday morning.

Brazil's government said the federal police had opened an investigation into the matter, while the solicitor general's office said it had sent X - formerly known as Twitter - a request to block Janja's account but preserve all its records.

"All appropriate measures are being taken," the government said in a statement. “Crimes, misogynistic speeches, hatred and intolerance on social media will not be tolerated.”