Brazil reaches 27,878 coronavirus deaths, surpasses Spain
Brazil now has the second-largest outbreak in the world.world Updated: May 30, 2020 05:36 IST
RIO DE JANEIRO
Coronavirus deaths in Brazil reached 27,878, the Health Ministry said on Friday, surpassing Spain to become the fifth ranking nation in the number of dead.
In the last 24 hours, Brazil, which now has the second-largest outbreak in the world, registered 1,124 deaths from the virus and 26,928 additional cases of the novel coronavirus.
