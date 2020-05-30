e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Brazil reaches 27,878 coronavirus deaths, surpasses Spain

Brazil reaches 27,878 coronavirus deaths, surpasses Spain

Brazil now has the second-largest outbreak in the world.

world Updated: May 30, 2020 05:36 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
RIO DE JANEIRO
Brazil registered 1,124 deaths from the virus and 26,928 additional cases in the last 24 hours.
Brazil registered 1,124 deaths from the virus and 26,928 additional cases in the last 24 hours.(AP)
         

Coronavirus deaths in Brazil reached 27,878, the Health Ministry said on Friday, surpassing Spain to become the fifth ranking nation in the number of dead.

In the last 24 hours, Brazil, which now has the second-largest outbreak in the world, registered 1,124 deaths from the virus and 26,928 additional cases of the novel coronavirus.

tags
top news
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Centre may announce second stimulus to increase demand amid Lockdown 4.0
Centre may announce second stimulus to increase demand amid Lockdown 4.0
Govt may plan scheme for welfare, jobs of migrants
Govt may plan scheme for welfare, jobs of migrants
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
During Covid-19 lockdown, births at clinics plummet by 40%
During Covid-19 lockdown, births at clinics plummet by 40%
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In