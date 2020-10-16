e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll tops 152,000

Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll tops 152,000

Brazil’s Minister of Communication tests positive, Sao Paulo, the most populated and industrialized city is the epicentre of the outbreak

world Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 13:23 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Brazil
Sao Paulo, the most populated and industrialized state in Brazil, is the epicentre of the country’s outbreak
Sao Paulo, the most populated and industrialized state in Brazil, is the epicentre of the country’s outbreak(AP)
         

Brazil registered 713 deaths in the last 24 hours from the novel coronavirus, raising the nationwide death toll to 152,460, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Tests detected 28,523 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the national count to 5,169,386.

Also on Thursday, Minister of Communications, Fabio Faria, announced he tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the eleventh member of Brazil’s cabinet that has caught the virus.

Sao Paulo, the most populated and industrialized state in the country, is the epicentre of the country’s outbreak, with 37,690 deaths and 1,051,613 infections.

top news
‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
Tejashwi Yadav kicks-off campaign trail; says CM Nitish Kumar is ‘tired’
Tejashwi Yadav kicks-off campaign trail; says CM Nitish Kumar is ‘tired’
‘Solid achievement’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at govt over IMF projections
‘Solid achievement’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at govt over IMF projections
Congress claims Vivek Oberoi-Sandip Ssingh angle to drugs case, demands NCB probe
Congress claims Vivek Oberoi-Sandip Ssingh angle to drugs case, demands NCB probe
Kejriwal writes to Centre seeking amendment in DU Act; says ready to start new colleges
Kejriwal writes to Centre seeking amendment in DU Act; says ready to start new colleges
Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area
Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In