Brazilian journalist finds girl's body in river while reporting her disappearance | Video

In a terrifying moment, a Brazilian journalist stumbled upon the body of a missing teenage girl while reporting about her disappearance. Frazão was talking about the depth of the river at the spot where the girl was last seen swimming.(X/ @RT_com)

The journalist, Lenildo Frazão, was standing in the Mearim River in northeastern Brazil's Bacabal, where the teenager was last spotted, according to The Sun.

The victim, Raíssa (13), drowned while swimming with her friends in the river.

Frazão was talking about the depth of the river at the spot where the girl was last seen swimming. However, moments after standing in the middle of the river, Frazão jumped up, saying he had felt something brush against him from inside the water, The Sun reported.

With water up to his chest, Frazão immediately tried to scramble away from the spot.

After making his way back to the shallower part of the river, he looked back at the spot and was heard telling his team that there was something there.

“I think there’s something down here at the bottom of the water," The Sun quoted Frazão as saying. The journalist stepped back, while saying that he was not going back there.

“It looked like an arm - could it be her?" Frazão asked, adding with uncertainty that it might have been a fish.

Firefighters resumed search, found body at exact spot where journalist stood

The firefighters resumed their search for the girl on June 30 after Frazão's report, with assistance from the divers.

During the report, the journalist had observed that the depth of the water was uneven and the current was strong, adding that there were “holes” in the riverbed.

The teenager's body was found at exactly the same spot where Frazão was standing while presenting the report. The deceased was laid to rest on June 30. Her post-mortem showed no signs of physical struggle, and the cause of death was recorded as accidental drowning.