e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Britain expects ‘very significant’ week for Brexit talks as clock ticks down

Britain expects ‘very significant’ week for Brexit talks as clock ticks down

“This is a very significant week, the last real major week, subject to any further postponement... we’re down to really two basic issues,” British foreign minister Dominic Raab told the BBC.

world Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 18:20 IST
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab while talking about Brexit told the BBC,“This is a very significant week, the last real major week.”
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab while talking about Brexit told the BBC,“This is a very significant week, the last real major week.”(Reuters)
         

Britain and the European Union are heading into a “very significant” week, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, as talks over a trade deal enter their final days with serious differences yet to be resolved.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters in London that “works continue, even on Sunday” on his way to a negotiating session, as both sides look for a deal to prevent disruption to almost $1 trillion of trade at the end of December.

“This is a very significant week, the last real major week, subject to any further postponement... we’re down to really two basic issues,” Raab told the BBC.

Despite missing several self-imposed deadlines, the negotiations have failed to bridge differences on competition policy and the distribution of fishing rights.

But Britain’s transitional EU exit agreement - during which the bloc’s rules continue to apply - expires on Dec. 31, and Britain says it will not seek any extension. A deal would have to be ratified by both sides, leaving little time for new delay.

“The bottom line is... in the ordinary course of things we need to get a deal done over the next week or maybe another couple of days beyond that,” Raab told Times Radio in a separate interview.

Earlier, he had signalled some progress on the ‘level playing field’ provisions which look to ensure fair competition between Britain and the EU, and said fishing remained the most difficult issue to solve.

Despite accounting for 0.1% of the British economy, fishing rights have become a totemic issue for both sides. Britain has so far rejected EU proposals and remains adamant that as an independent nation it must have full control of its waters.

“The EU have just got to recognise the point of principle here,” Raab told Times Radio.

tags
top news
Farm leaders reject Amit Shah’s offer of talks, set new terms
Farm leaders reject Amit Shah’s offer of talks, set new terms
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Farmers’ protest hijacked by extremists, Cong wants to incite riots: BJP leader
Farmers’ protest hijacked by extremists, Cong wants to incite riots: BJP leader
‘Will rid Hyderabad of Nizami culture, turn it into Mini Bharat’: Amit Shah
‘Will rid Hyderabad of Nizami culture, turn it into Mini Bharat’: Amit Shah
PM Modi to have drone killer as part of his security detail
PM Modi to have drone killer as part of his security detail
Pope, with new cardinals, warns church against mediocrity
Pope, with new cardinals, warns church against mediocrity
Audi upgrades 2021 e-tron SUV with 22kW on-board charger, new steering wheel
Audi upgrades 2021 e-tron SUV with 22kW on-board charger, new steering wheel
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In