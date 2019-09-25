e-paper
British parliament resumes after Supreme Court called its suspension by Boris Johnson ‘unlawful’

world Updated: Sep 25, 2019 16:21 IST
Agence-France Press
London
The Houses of Parliament stand in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Bloomberg)
         

Britain’s parliament resumed on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s order to suspend it was “unlawful, void and of no effect”.

Johnson, who has vowed to press ahead with his plans for Brexit on October 31, was due to address MPs later on Wednesday.

