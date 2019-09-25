New Delhi -°C
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019
British parliament resumes after Supreme Court called its suspension by Boris Johnson ‘unlawful’
Johnson, who has vowed to press ahead with his plans for Brexit on October 31, was due to address MPs later on Wednesday.world Updated: Sep 25, 2019 16:21 IST
London
Britain’s parliament resumed on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s order to suspend it was “unlawful, void and of no effect”.
First Published: Sep 25, 2019 16:15 IST
