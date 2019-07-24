Today in New Delhi, India
British PM Johnson names Sajid Javid as finance minister

Javid, a former banker from a modest background, was a contender for the premiership but endorsed Johnson when he failed to get enough support from fellow Conservative MPs.

world Updated: Jul 25, 2019 00:07 IST
Agence-France Presse
Agence-France Presse
London
Sajid Javid,Boris Johnson,UK PM
Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. (REUTERS)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named former interior minister Sajid Javid to take over from Philip Hammond as finance minister in his first cabinet appointment, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 23:19 IST

