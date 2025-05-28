Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah hospitalised in Malaysia for fatigue

Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah was hospitalized in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday due to fatigue, according to an official statement. The sultan “has been feeling tired,” the Prime Minister’s Office in Bandar Seri Begawan said in a statement late Tuesday. He “is in good health.” Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that the sultan was “resting” at the hospital after social media posts circulated about his health.(AFP File)

Malaysia’s doctors have advised the 78-year-old ruler to rest at the National Heart Institute for several days, according to the statement. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told Bloomberg reporters on Tuesday that the sultan was “resting” at the hospital after social media posts circulated about sultan's health.

Southeast Asian leaders were in Malaysia for an inaugural summit that includes high-profile leaders from China and Gulf nations. Hassanal is one of Asia’s longest serving leaders, crowned as Brunei’s 29th Sultan in 1968.