Home / World News / Bubonic plague case in China, human-to-human infection risk possible

Bubonic plague case in China, human-to-human infection risk possible

The Bayannaoer health commission warned of the risks of human-to-human infection from the plague and urged people in the city to take precautions.

world Updated: Jul 05, 2020 22:48 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
A resident carries groceries past posters and stands in the Songinokhairkhan district on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
A resident carries groceries past posters and stands in the Songinokhairkhan district on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.(AP)
         

A hospital in northern China’s Inner Mongolia reported one suspected case of bubonic plague on Saturday, according to a statement on the local health commission’s website.

A third-level warning alert was issued on Sunday; the warning period will extend to the end of this year.

The Bayannaoer health commission warned of the risks of human-to-human infection from the plague and urged people in the city to take precautions.

