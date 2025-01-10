California: Power supply firm denies links to fires amid insurers' notice to preserve evidence

Southern California Edison said on Thursday it had received notices from insurance companies to preserve evidence related to the Eaton Fire that is still burning in Los Angeles, but said no fire agencies have pointed the utility's connection to the fire. Although no fire departments have linked Southern California Edison to the Eaton Fire, which is still raging near Los Angeles, the company stated on Thursday that it has received alerts from insurance companies to preserve evidence relating to the fire.(AP)

The group, a unit of U.S. utility Edison International , said its filing to regulators was triggered by online publications that "seemingly suggest" the group's equipment may have been associated with the fire's ignition.

"To date, no fire agency has suggested that SCE's electric facilities were involved in the ignition or requested the removal and retention of any SCE equipment," it said.

Also read: Localities look ‘bombed’, houses charred: Aftermath of California wildfires as seen from above

The utility added that it did not find any interruptions or anomalies in its transmission lines until more than an hour after the reported start time of the fire, citing preliminary analysis done by the group.

"Aside from the preservation notices suggesting SCE's potential involvement and significant media attention surrounding the fire, we do not believe this incident meets the reporting requirements," the utility added.

Two massive wildfires, the Palisades Fire between Santa Monica and Malibu on the city's western flank and the Eaton Fire in the east near Pasadena, have consumed more than 34,000 acres (13,750 hectares) and have lead to 10 deaths.

The fires have collectively devoured over 10,000 homes and other structures and have been ranked as the most destructive in Los Angeles history.

Also read: Palisades Charter High School to Will Rogers' ranch, these are the landmarks LA wildfire destroyed

Private forecaster AccuWeather have estimated the damage and economic loss at $135 billion to $150 billion, portending an arduous recovery and soaring homeowners' insurance costs.