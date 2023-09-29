News / World News / California senator Dianne Feinstein passes away at 90

California senator Dianne Feinstein passes away at 90

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Sep 29, 2023 06:44 PM IST

Dianne Feinstein, influential California senator, dies at 90 after a career spanning over 30 years in US politics.

Dianne Feinstein, the trailblazing California senator who dedicated over three decades to US politics, has passed away at the age of 90.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California has died. She was 90. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(AP)
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California has died. She was 90. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(AP)

She held the title of being the Senate's senior-most member and participated in voting as recently as Thursday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Over the past few months, the California Democrat had been the subject of inquiries regarding potential memory and cognitive challenges.

In April, Feinstein was hospitalized following a "minor fall" at her residence, which added to a string of health-related concerns.

{This developing news story is currently under revision, and additional information will be released shortly.}

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out