close_game
close_game
News / World News / Cambridge University students flag safety concerns over Conservative Association dinner meet

Cambridge University students flag safety concerns over Conservative Association dinner meet

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Nov 03, 2023 06:57 PM IST

A letter has been written to the Master, Simon McDonald by JCR President Ossie Visick with support from 180 students of Christ’s College.

180 students of Christ’s College, Cambridge University, have expressed outrage in a letter, over a meeting by the Cambridge University Conservative Association (CUCA). The letter has been written to the Master, Simon McDonald by JCR President Ossie Visick, according to a report by varsity.co.uk.

Cambridge University(University of Cambridge website)
Cambridge University(University of Cambridge website)

CUCA are set to hold their annual ‘Chairman’s Dinner’ on November 25 at Christ’s College’s formal hall. Interestingly, it's the date on which Bridgemas formals for Colleges across the University are normally organised.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In the letter, students have flagged safety concerns over the CUCA event. They have highlighted fears citing the Association’s treatment of women and ethnic minorities at a JCR meeting. Students highlighted that past CUCA events were misogynistic and critical of same-sex marriage.

Earlier, CUCA had held a “Port and Policy” debate around the motion “This House would pre-emptively strike Iran”. The letter has been written two weeks after that debate event.

“It goes without saying how inconsiderate and thoughtless this incitement of violence is to Iranian members of our college community,” the letter highlighted.

ALSO READ| ‘If Donald Trump does not…’: Caitlyn Jenner's video of support for ex-US President in 2024 elections goes viral

In the letter, students have asked why Christ's is reluctant to reconsider the event when they feel that their interests as members of the college is being subjugated to the interests of an external society. The students aruge that Christ's unwillingness to reconsider the event bolsters CUCA's activities like the Iran debate motion. The students have highlighted that it is a tragic time for students having links to the Middle East.

The students have also expressed that the CUCA event is illegitimate. They have claimed that external society dinners required approval from the Senior Tutor, Tom Monie. Students have alleged that in this instance, Monie had not given the permission.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out