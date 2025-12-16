Canada allows Canadians to pass on citizenship to children even if born abroad

A law enacted on Monday will allow children of Canadians to pass on citizenship to their progeny, even if the latter were born or adopted abroad, if they have a substantial connection to the country. A Canadian flag adorns British Columbia's provincial legislature building in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. (REUTERS)

The so-called Lost Canadians bill is an amendment to the Citizenship Act, went into effect on Monday.

“Moving forward, people born before December 15, 2025, who would have been citizens if not for the first-generation limit or other outdated rules, will be Canadian and can now apply for proof of citizenship,” a release from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada or IRCC said.

Saying this “creates a modern, consistent path going forward”, IRCC said that the amendment will allow a Canadian parent born or adopted abroad to pass on citizenship to their child born or adopted outside Canada today or in the future. However, they will have to demonstrate while applying that they spent three years in Canada prior to their child’s birth or adoption. “This approach supports fairness and clarity for Canadian families abroad while reinforcing the principle that real, demonstrated ties to Canada guide citizenship by descent,” IRCC said.

Candian Minister on changes to citizenship law

“These changes to our citizenship law reflect how Canadian families live today. Many Canadians choose to study abroad, travel to experience another culture, or relocate for family or personal reasons and still have a meaningful connection to our country. This new legislation strengthens the bond between Canadians at home and around the world, and reaffirms the values we hold as a nation,” Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Lena Metlege Diab said.

The first-generation limit to citizenship by descent, introduced in 2009, meant that a child born or adopted outside Canada was not automatically a Canadian citizen by descent if their Canadian parent was also born or adopted outside Canada.

“Historically, Canadian citizens born outside Canada who later had children or adopted abroad were required to navigate complex immigration processes, including securing temporary resident visas or pursuing family-class sponsorship for their children with long processing times. The amended Citizenship Act removes these barriers by permitting eligible Canadian parents born or adopted abroad to pass citizenship to the next generation, subject to a substantial connection to Canada,” Raghav Jain, principal lawyer with Toronto-based Vantage Immigration Law, noted.

He added that this legislative reform “reaffirms Canada’s commitment to family reunification” and will be beneficial to Canadian citizens of Indian origin.