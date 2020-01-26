e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Canada hospital confirms case of deadly virus, says 95 per cent sure

Canada hospital confirms case of deadly virus, says 95 per cent sure

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said they are 95% sure it is the virus after lab testing was done in Ontario.

world Updated: Jan 26, 2020 05:14 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Toronto
In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a medical worker attends to a patient in the intensive care unit at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University.
In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a medical worker attends to a patient in the intensive care unit at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University.(Photo: AP)
         

A Toronto hospital said Saturday it has a confirmed case of the deadly virus from China, Canada’s first.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre said it is “caring for a patient who has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.”

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said they are 95% sure it is the virus after lab testing was done in Ontario.

Officials said the man is his 50s and recently flew from Wuhan, China to Guangzhou, China and then on to Toronto on Jan. 23.

“He really wasn’t in Toronto very long. He wasn’t feeling well. I think he was at home and the people that live with him are in self isolation,” said Dr. Barbara Yafe, Ontario’s Associated Chief Medical Officer.

tags
top news
India issues advisory against travel to China as Coronavirus scare peaks
India issues advisory against travel to China as Coronavirus scare peaks
Men who gave their lives for country awarded top military bravery awards
Men who gave their lives for country awarded top military bravery awards
India plans 5,000-km range ballistic missile
India plans 5,000-km range ballistic missile
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
‘Swiftly’ release political prisoners in Kashmir, US urges India
‘Swiftly’ release political prisoners in Kashmir, US urges India
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news