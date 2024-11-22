Canada lifts extra screening for fliers to India days after announcing it

The enhanced security measures implemented by the Canadian government on passengers flying to India have been removed. Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer watches during a tour of the Infield Terminal, at Toronto Pearson International Airport.(REUTERS)

The office of Transport Minister Anita Anand told the government outlet CBC News on Thursday that those measures had been “lifted.”

While those measures appeared to have been in place at least since last weekend, Anand had said on Monday that additional security screening was being undertaken for passengers travelling to India "out of an abundance of caution."

Air Canada sent out notifications over the weekend to passengers bound for Indian destinations, which stated, “Due to heightened security mandates by Transport Canada for all passengers travelling to India, security wait times are expected to be longer than anticipated for your upcoming flight.”

“To minimise any disruption to your travel plans, we recommend you arrive 4 hours prior to your flight's departure. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” the notification, a copy of which was shared with the Hindustan Times, stated.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Air Canada confirmed this development in an emailed response, stating, “Transport Canada has introduced additional requirements for travellers to India and Air Canada, like other carriers, is complying with these.”

On Sunday, Toronto Pearson Airport, in a post on X, stated, “Departing passengers may experience longer than usual wait times at international pre-board screening at Toronto Pearson this evening. If travelling, please check with your airline and leave plenty of time to catch your flight.”

It was not known whether that was connected to the enhanced measures that were implemented.

Sikhs for Justice video warning Sikhs

In October, the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice or SFJ released a list of routes and Air India flights to “target” from November 1 to November 19. Those flights, however, were originating from New Delhi.

In November 2023, SFJ’s general counsel Gurpatwant Pannun released a video warning Sikhs, in Punjabi, “Don’t fly Air India after November 19, your lives may be in danger.” That sentence was repeated twice. He clarified he was “calling for a boycott” of the airline and not issuing a threat.

However, India’s High Commission in Ottawa had, at the time, formally raised the threat with the Canadian government, and Transport Canada had heightened security for Air India flights at