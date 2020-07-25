Canada’s leadership in turmoil, Governor General faces official probe on harassment

world

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 10:43 IST

Canada’s leadership is facing a turmoil with the Head of State, Governor General Julie Payette’s office confronting an investigation after complaints of workplace harassment leading to a toxic culture. The Governor General is the equivalent of India’s President and is considered the British Queen’s representative in Canada.

According to a report from the outlet CBC News, anonymous sources accused Payette of verbally harassing and abusing staff, leading to the departure of some among those allegedly attacked.

The country’s Cabinet Secretariat, the Privy Council Office has now launched a formal inquiry into these charges.

CBC quoted PCO spokesperson Stéphane Shank as saying, “Harassment has no place in any professional workplace. It is a public service priority to advance efforts to more effectively prevent and resolve issues of harassment.”

Payette, a former astronaut selected for the post by the Government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2017, said in a tweet that she took “workplace harassment issues very seriously.” She added that she was committed to “ensuring that every employee” who worked at Rideau Hall, the official residence of the Governor General, “enjoys a secure and healthy work environment at all times and under all circumstances.” She also said she “requested the conduct of an independent review.”

As this probe was announced, Trudeau and his finance minister Bill Morneau continue to face calls for their resignation from Opposition parties even as both are being investigated by the country’s Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner and Parliamentary panels over a nearly billion-dollar contract given to a charitable organisation despite their families having ties to it.

The contract to the WE Charity was later cancelled following an uproar as it emerged that Trudeau’s wife, mother and brother were paid for appearances by it or allied outfits that came under the same parent umbrella. Meanwhile, Morneau’s daughter worked for the organisation and he and his family enjoyed a complimentary vacation costing over CA $41000 at the organisation’s expense. Morneau apologised for the lapse this week while appearing before the House of Commons Finance Committee and said he had repaid the charity that amount, though that was done just earlier the same day.