Canada’s Conservatives urge Ottawa to label Lawrence Bishnoi gang a terror group

Toronto: The principal opposition party in Canada has called upon the Federal government to designate the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terror outfit. A new Canadian citizen takes a flag during a citizenship ceremony at Canada Place on Canada Day in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday. (Bloomberg)

In a post on X, on Monday, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre stated, “Liberal open borders immigration allowed Bishnoi terrorists and gangsters to come to Canada and terrorise our communities. Conservatives call: Ban the Bishnoi terrorists; arrest and deport all its members now.”

His post followed a letter that was sent by Conservative MP Frank Caputo to Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree, on Monday.

Caputo, the party’s critic (or shadow minister) for public safety, wrote, “I implore you to list the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity to provide law enforcement and all levels of government with the tools necessary to address the Gang’s activities. The designation would permit the government to push back against the Gang with financial, criminal and property sanctions.”

In July, the leader of the Canadian province of Alberta joined her British Columbia counterpart in calling upon the Federal Government fur such a designation.

In a statement, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the province’s Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis had said, “The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal network responsible for violence, extortion, drug trafficking and targeted killings, including here in Canada. Its reach is global, and its intent is criminal and violent.”

They added that the formal designation of the Bishnoi gang as a terror organisation “will unlock critical powers, allowing provincial and municipal-level law enforcement agencies to access the necessary tools and resources needed to effectively disrupt operations and protect our people.”

BC Premier David Eby had made a similar request to Ottawa in June.

Last month, responding to questions from media, Canada’s Minister for Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree said a “legal threshold” had to met for such a designation but the matter was under consideration of the country’s law enforcement agencies.

The Bishnoi gang has been linked to extortion attempts in Ontario, BC and Alberta. However, earlier this month, the outlet CBC News reported that arrests made in Edmonton, the capital of Alberta, in relation to an extortion series there were of persons associated with the Brothers Keepers gang, which originated in BC.

India has also sought action against members of the Bishnoi gang operating from Canada including Satinderjeet Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, who is wanted in connection with the murder of entertainer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala in May 2022.

In 2022, India flagged to Canada its concerns over “translocational and transnational” gangs operating in its territory. Investigative agencies also exchanged information about seven Indian gang leaders based in Canada directing gang activity in India and their growing nexus with pro-Khalistan elements.