Canada’s energy minister arrives in India on Tuesday for trade talks

As Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson arrives in India on Tuesday, the two countries will resume a sectoral strategic dialogue after a gap of eight years even as Ottawa seeks to enhance trade with New Delhi. Parliamentary Secretary of Agriculture Kody Blois, left to right, Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson, Minister of Industry and Minister Melanie Joly, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. (AP)

Prior to departing for India, Hodgson said, “If Canada wants to be an energy superpower, we need to be trading our energy and natural resources with one of the world’s largest energy markets: India.”

That’s why, he said in a post on X, he will be India “for trip a of firsts”: Canada’s first Federal ministerial presence at India Energy Week and the first Canada–India Energy Dialogue in eight years.

“As major projects are being built at home, we’re building relationships abroad that will allow us to sell our products worldwide and carve out a new path for a stronger, more sovereign Canada,” he added.

Canada is expected to commit to enhanced shipments of crude oil, liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas and India, in return, will export more refined petroleum products, Bloomberg News reported, based on a draft joint statement which will be released after Hodgson meets Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri.

The outlet cited the statement in reporting that the two countries will commit to facilitating greater reciprocal investment while exploring collaboration in areas including hydrogen, biofuels, battery storage, critical minerals, electricity systems and the use of artificial intelligence in the energy industry.

Hodgson will spend Tuesday and Wednesday in Goa participating in events at the India Energy Week in Goa. His schedule includes a panel titled Energy Talk: Canada–India: Building reliable, low-carbon fuel and critical mineral partnerships for the Global South.

He will depart from India on January 30.

Hodgson also posted Republic Day greetings. He said, “As I arrive today in India for my first official visit, I’m reminded that both our nations were built on these same democratic ideals. I look forward to spending this week in India, learning more about what unites our two nations.”

Hodgson, who entered politics during the April 2025 Federal election, represents the Greater Toronto Area constituency of Markham Thornhill. He worked with Prime Minister Mark Carney at Goldman Sachs and Bank of Canada and was among the technocrats recruited by the Canadian leader after he assumed office in March last year.

As the thaw began to take shape, he participated in a ceremony at the Vedic Cultural Centre in the GTA township of Markham as the guest of honour on August 15. He hoisted the Indian flag and later posted on X, “Happy India Independence Day!”