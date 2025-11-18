Canada’s Liberal Party govt narrowly survives critical budget vote

Toronto: The ruling Liberal Party government narrowly survived a critical budget vote on Monday thereby preventing the possibility of a potential Christmas Federal election. Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney rises to vote in support of the federal budget in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on Monday. (REUTERS)

The vote to pass the Federal budget succeeded by a margin of just two, with 170 MPs in support and 168 against. The Government of Prime Minister Mark Carney survived thanks to two members each from the opposition Conservatives and the New Democratic Party (NDP) abstaining in the 543-member House of Commons.

All 170 ruling party members were present and voted for the budget, while it also garnered backing from the lone Green Party MP. The Speaker, also a Liberal MP, did not participate, as is the norm, but would have cast the deciding vote in case of a tie. This was akin to a vote of confidence.

Of the two Conservatives, one has already announced his resignation from the House while another was absent citing medical reasons.

The NDP did not support the budget but, in a statement, its interim leader Don Davies said it had “decided to put the interests of our country first, to vote against the budget but to help prevent an election” because it was “clear that Canadians do not want an election right now”.

In a statement, Carney said, “Tonight, the House of Commons has voted to pass Budget 2025. It’s time to work together to deliver on this plan — to protect our communities, empower Canadians with new opportunities, and build Canada strong.”

Carney will depart to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, before proceeding to the G20 leaders’ summit in Johannesburg, where he is expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the vote exposed the fragile nature of the minority government which will face similar confidence measures next year. The average length of a minority government is 18 months and there is a high likelihood of a midterm election being triggered next year.