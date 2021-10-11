Home / World News / Card, Angrist and Imbens win 2021 Nobel economics prize
world news

Card, Angrist and Imbens win 2021 Nobel economics prize

The prize, is also known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. 
The 2021 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded with one half to David Card and the other half jointly to Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens.(Twitter/Nobel Prize)
The 2021 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded with one half to David Card and the other half jointly to Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens.(Twitter/Nobel Prize)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Oslo

Economists David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens won the 2021 Nobel economics prize, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

The prize, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year's crop of Nobels and sees the winners share a sum of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14 million). 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nobel prize
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out