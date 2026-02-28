Cash-packed aircraft, bad weather and a mishap: What to know about Bolivia plane crash that killed 20
The Bolivian Air Force plane veered off the runway at El Alto International Airport and crashed into an avenue, destroying multiple vehicles.
An aircraft of the Bolivian Air Force crashed near the capital city of La Paz just when it was landing on Friday, leading to death of at least 20 people and injuring several others.
The aircraft, a C-130 Hercules transport plane, veered off the runway at El Alto International Airport and crashed into an avenue, destroying multiple cars and damaging trucks, AFP reported, citing local media.
However, chaos unfolded as the cash from the crashed plan lay scattered on the ground and people around reportedly approached the site to gather it. Police had to resort to tear gas shelling to disperse the crowd.
While the exact cause of the crash is yet not known, bad weather is likely to have caused the accident as eyewitnesses said that hailstorm and lightning were occurring when the plane went down.
Here is what we know about the crash:
‘A heavy hailstorm’
An eyewitness spoke to AFP saying that "a heavy hailstorm" was falling and "there was lightning" at the time of the Bolivian Air Force plane crash.
"The tire is what fell on top of us...my daughter is injured, she has a head wound," Cristina Choque, a 60-year-old vendor whose car was struck by the aircraft wreckage, was quoted as saying.
At least 20 people have been injured as the plane also hit vehicles on the busy avenue as it crashed down.
Cash strewn on ground attracts crowd
The Bolivian Air Force plane crash led to chaotic scenes as it was carrying banknotes which scattered on the ground due to the impact of the crash.
Footage from local media showed police using tear gas to disperse people who approached the crash site to gather the money.
The Ministry of Defense responded to the incident saying that the money in the crashed aircraft has no official serial number, “therefore it has no legal or purchasing power”, adding that "collection, possession, or use constitutes a crime."
12 people arrested for loot
Choque, whose car was hit by the airplane wreckage, said that she and her family remained inside the car despite being damaged as they feared being looted by the crowd.
Twelve people were reportedly arrested for questioning as criminals allegedly took advantage of the chaos in the streets and resorted to loot and theft.