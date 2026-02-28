Cash-packed aircraft, bad weather and a mishap: What to know about Bolivia plane crash that killed 20

An aircraft of the Bolivian Air Force crashed near the capital city of La Paz just when it was landing on Friday, leading to death of at least 20 people and injuring several others. Emergency personnel work at the site where a Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft crashed on Friday evening onto a busy avenue amid inclement weather in the city of El Alto, Bolivia, February 27, 2026. (REUTERS)

The aircraft, a C-130 Hercules transport plane, veered off the runway at El Alto International Airport and crashed into an avenue, destroying multiple cars and damaging trucks, AFP reported, citing local media. Track updates on Iran-US tensions

However, chaos unfolded as the cash from the crashed plan lay scattered on the ground and people around reportedly approached the site to gather it. Police had to resort to tear gas shelling to disperse the crowd.

Also read: ‘I would intervene but...’: Trump on Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' & praise for Sharif, Munir

While the exact cause of the crash is yet not known, bad weather is likely to have caused the accident as eyewitnesses said that hailstorm and lightning were occurring when the plane went down.

Here is what we know about the crash:

‘A heavy hailstorm’ An eyewitness spoke to AFP saying that "a heavy hailstorm" was falling and "there was lightning" at the time of the Bolivian Air Force plane crash.

"The tire is what fell on top of us...my daughter is injured, she has a head wound," Cristina Choque, a 60-year-old vendor whose car was struck by the aircraft wreckage, was quoted as saying.