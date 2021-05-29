Home / World News / CDC eases face mask, social distancing norms for kids at summer camps
A counselor wearing a protective face mask plays with children as summer camps reopen amid the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).(REUTERS)
CDC eases face mask, social distancing norms for kids at summer camps

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 29, 2021 10:30 AM IST

With cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) now abating in the United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday significantly eased mask recommendations for children at summer camps. The federal health body in a fresh set of guidelines said that kids who are fully vaccinated can skip wearing face masks or practice social distancing indoors or outside.

However, kids who are not yet fully vaccinated against the viral infection that has killed over three million people around the world, were advised to follow the norms especially if they are indoors or in crowded outdoor settings. Social distancing, staying 3 to 6 feet from others, is recommended for the unvaccinated, but not for the vaccinated, it said in the advisory according to news agency AP.

The revised guidelines come as summer camps start to open in parts of the country. Tom Rosenberg, president of the American Camp Association, said, the will open the door to a more conventional camp experience, AP reported.

Earlier this month, CDC said that it has relaxed the face mask rules for people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. "If you are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, you can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, incl. local business and workplace guidance," it said while announcing the decision.

US President Joe Biden also appeared without a mask and addressed reporters in the White House. "A great day,” in the fight against Covid-19, he said on May 13.

On May 10, the US government authorised the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, offering a way to protect the nation's adolescents before they head back to school in the fall.

Children are far less likely than adults to get seriously ill from Covid-19, yet they represent nearly 14% of the nation’s coronavirus cases. At least 296 have died from Covid-19 in the US alone, and more than 15,000 have been hospitalised, AP reported citing a tally by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

According to a report by AP, about 2.5 million of the roughly 17 million US kids have gotten at least one shot. A second dose is required, three weeks after the first, and then it takes two more weeks before the vaccine fully takes effect.

(With agency inputs)

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky stressed that the agency is asking people to take their health into their own hands by getting vaccinated.(AP)
The CDC said masks should be worn at all times by all people in school facilities and buses while maintaining a six-foot distance between teachers and students.(REUTERS)
That decision was kept under wraps among a small circle of top White House aides that night as they began making arrangements for the president to address the watershed moment the following day. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
