CEO of Predator drone maker writes to DOGE head Musk, urges ‘reform’ in Pentagon: Report

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., the company behind the popular Predator drones, has reportedly called on DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) to ‘reform’ the United States Department of Defense (also known as Pentagon, the building where it is headquartered). Elon Musk speaking at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20 (AFP)

In a January 24 letter to billionaire Elon Musk, who co-leads DOGE, General Atomics CEO Linden Blue said Pentagon's contracting system is ‘too slow and bureaucratic’ to combat ‘threats’ from China and Iran, according to news agency Reuters.

Blue highlighted three areas which, he claimed, deserve ‘special attention’: delays, ‘buck-passing’ and ‘self-shackling.’

Also, he suggested that the US government could ‘accelerate’ larger system acquisitions by setting ‘time limits’ on Pentagon milestones.

Further, the General Atomics CEO sought ‘accountability’ within the US Foreign Military sales system, in addition to reforms in the US interpretation of the Missile Technology Control Regime, to focus on missile technology tied to weapons of mass destruction rather than Unmanned Aerial Systems (drones).

Earlier, L3 Harris Technologies, one of the world's biggest defense contractors, too, raised similar concerns before the US government's ‘efficiency panel.’

What is DOGE?

Donald Trump created DOGE following his victory in the presidential election of November 2024. He appointed Musk, the world's richest person and a vocal Trump backer, along with Indian-American entrepreneur, a Republican like Trump, to lead the department.

DOGE aims to 'dismantle bureaucracy, cut regulations and restructure agencies.'