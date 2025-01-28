Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CEO of Predator drone maker writes to DOGE head Musk, urges ‘reform’ in Pentagon: Report

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 28, 2025 10:08 AM IST

In his letter, General Atomics CEO Linden Blue said Pentagon's contracting system is ‘too slow and bureaucratic’ to combat ‘threats’ from China and Iran.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., the company behind the popular Predator drones, has reportedly called on DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) to ‘reform’ the United States Department of Defense (also known as Pentagon, the building where it is headquartered).

Elon Musk speaking at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20 (AFP)
Elon Musk speaking at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20 (AFP)

Also Read: India signs deal with US to procure 31 Predator drones

In a January 24 letter to billionaire Elon Musk, who co-leads DOGE, General Atomics CEO Linden Blue said Pentagon's contracting system is ‘too slow and bureaucratic’ to combat ‘threats’ from China and Iran, according to news agency Reuters.

Blue highlighted three areas which, he claimed, deserve ‘special attention’: delays, ‘buck-passing’ and ‘self-shackling.’

Also, he suggested that the US government could ‘accelerate’ larger system acquisitions by setting ‘time limits’ on Pentagon milestones.

Further, the General Atomics CEO sought ‘accountability’ within the US Foreign Military sales system, in addition to reforms in the US interpretation of the Missile Technology Control Regime, to focus on missile technology tied to weapons of mass destruction rather than Unmanned Aerial Systems (drones).

Earlier, L3 Harris Technologies, one of the world's biggest defense contractors, too, raised similar concerns before the US government's ‘efficiency panel.’

What is DOGE?

Donald Trump created DOGE following his victory in the presidential election of November 2024. He appointed Musk, the world's richest person and a vocal Trump backer, along with Indian-American entrepreneur, a Republican like Trump, to lead the department.

Also Read: Elon Musk accused of pushing Vivek Ramaswamy out of DOGE after Republican backlash over H-1B debate

DOGE aims to 'dismantle bureaucracy, cut regulations and restructure agencies.'

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On