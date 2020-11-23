e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘Certainly a weak president’: Chinese government advisor thinks Biden could start war

‘Certainly a weak president’: Chinese government advisor thinks Biden could start war

Zheng said Biden might take advantage of the public resentment towards China after he entered the White House.

world Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 12:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US-China relationship will not improve under Biden unless there are conscious attempts to better the ties, China government advisor has said.
US-China relationship will not improve under Biden unless there are conscious attempts to better the ties, China government advisor has said.(REUTERS)
         

US President-elect Joe Biden is certainly a very weak President and he could start a war with China, a Chienese government advisor has said underlying the need for the China government to mend ties with the US. Zheng Yongnian, the Dean of the Advanced Institute of Global and Contemporary China Studies, a Shenzhen-based think tank, has analysed that if Biden can’t sort out domestic issues, then he could easily do something against China. Trump was not interested in wars, as he was not interested in promoting democracy and freedom, but Biden is.

“He is certainly a very weak President, if he can’t sort out domestic issues, then he will do something on the diplomatic front, do something against China. If we say Trump is not interested in promoting democracy and freedom, Biden is. (President Donald) Trump is not interested in war... but a Democratic President could start wars,” Zheng Yongnian said.

Zheng said Biden might take advantage of the public resentment towards China after he entered the White House. “American society is torn apart. I don’t think Biden can do anything about it,” he said. And Biden had left enough indications of how his China policy would be during his campaigning, Zheng said reminding China of how Biden called Xi Jinping a “thug”.

China’s relationship with the US, which has deteriorated during Trump’s presidency, will not improve automatically under Biden, Zheng Yongnian has noted. Instead, Beijing should be prepared for a tough stance from Washington.

“The good old days are over... the cold war hawks in the US have been in a highly mobilised state for several years, and they will not disappear overnight,” Zheng said in an interview on the sidelines of the Understanding China Conference in Guangzhou recently.

Zheng, who attended a symposium hosted by President Xi Jinping in August to offer advice on China’s long-term strategy, said there was now a bipartisan consensus in the US on containing China.

Over 300 separate Bills targeting China have been drawn up by both Democrats and Republicans in the Congress, and the important ones addressing the catastrophes in Hong Kong and Xinjiang enjoyed full bipartisan support. The most potentially effective law, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which Trump only reluctantly signed, was co-sponsored by Republican Marco Rubio and Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Vice-President-elect.

(With ANI inputs)

tags
top news
Astra-Oxford vaccine prevents average of 70% of Covid-19 cases
Astra-Oxford vaccine prevents average of 70% of Covid-19 cases
Kerala withdraws controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Kerala withdraws controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
PM Modi virtually inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for MPs
PM Modi virtually inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for MPs
Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan gets a week’s parole from SC for medical check-up
Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan gets a week’s parole from SC for medical check-up
Pokhran nuclear test: Shah, Modi’s reactions were opposite, says new book
Pokhran nuclear test: Shah, Modi’s reactions were opposite, says new book
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In