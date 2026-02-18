Chaotic Closure of a Huge ISIS Detention Camp Is Testing Syria’s Regime

The Syrian government is moving to close a detention camp that held tens of thousands of people including family members of suspected Islamic State fighters, after unrest threatened its grip on the facility just weeks after taking it over. Al-Hol detention camp in northeast Syria.

Responsibility for the al-Hol detention camp changed hands in January, when the Syrian government launched an offensive that routed the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led militia that had controlled it along with much of northeastern Syria.

The government blamed the disorder on a ragged retreat by the Syrian Democratic Forces that left the camp unguarded for hours and made it difficult to re-establish security. Damascus-based diplomats said thousands of people in recent weeks had fled the camp while under government control. Recent protests and rioting by detainees deepened the disorder.

“The government basically just lost control. They continued to secure the perimeter, but smuggling increased. Holes in the fences continued to be broken open,” said Charles Lister, director of the Syria Program at the Middle East Institute in Washington. “From that point on, it was just chaos.”

The Syrian government said Tuesday that it was taking steps to contain the situation and closely monitor any Islamic State suspects who had left the camp while working to reintegrate former detainees into society.

The government has been letting displaced civilians in the camp go home or relocate elsewhere in Syria, a U.S. defense official said. It is now in the process of moving many of the rest to a new camp near Aleppo, where the government has a more established presence and better infrastructure.

Al-Hol is part of a network of camps and prisons holding people who were detained after U.S.-backed forces eliminated Islamic State’s last remaining foothold of territory in 2019. Another large camp called al-Roj, which held more than 2,000 people as of last year, remains functional.

Worried that extremists could be freed by the instability, the U.S. military moved quickly to relocate about 5,700 adult male Islamic State fighters from that network of Syrian prisonsto Iraq in an operation it wrapped up Friday. Most of the extremists it feared could break out have been secured, a U.S. defense official said.

The emptying of al-Hol ends a military and diplomatic impasse that long frustrated the U.S. and other world powers. The facility became too crowded and inhumane to hold people indefinitely, but many of the displaced couldn’t be returned to their homes in Syria because of the long civil war, and other countries balked at repatriating citizens linked to Islamic State.