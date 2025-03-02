‘Cheap extortion, war crime’: Hamas as Israel stops entry of aid in Gaza

Hamas has accused Israel of attempting to sabotage the fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on Sunday after prime minister Netanyahu's office announced their decision to cut off the entry of all aid and supplies in the territory, reported Associated Press. Representational image: Hamas has called Israel's decision to cut off the supply of aid to Gaza as a 'war crime'(Hatem Khaled/ File/REUTERS)

The Palestinian militant group said Israel’s decision was “cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant coup on the (ceasefire) agreement.”

Also Read: Israel agrees to US plan for temporary Gaza ceasefire during Ramadan, Passover

Hamas also urged mediators of the ceasefire deal - Qatar, Egypt and the US - to intervene and put an end to such punitive measures by Israel against Gazans.

"This decision complicates matters and affects the negotiation process, and Hamas doesn't respond to pressures," senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

Earlier on Sunday, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that “from this morning, all entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will be suspended.”

Also Read: US secretary of state Marco Rubio signs order to expedite $4 billion military aid to Israel

They added, “Israel will not accept a ceasefire without the release of our hostages. If Hamas persists with its refusal, there will be other consequences.”

Also Read: Hamas rejects Israel’s terms for extending Gaza truce, rules out negotiations

The first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire ended on Saturday, amid shaky relations between Israel and Hamas over conduct at handover ceremonies, delay of release of the Palestinian prisoners and the mix-up over the body of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas.

While the second phase is yet to be negotiated, Israel had shown a positive response towards extending the first phase of the ceasefire to respect Ramadan and Passover till April 20.

However, cutting off aid is likely to hinder further progress into the ceasefire.

Far-right Israeli leader Ben Gvir took to X to call for a return to war saying, “This should be the policy until the last hostage is returned.”

In his post he wrote, “Now is the time to open the gates of hell, cut off the electricity and water, return to war and most importantly – not settle for just half of the hostages, but to return to President Trump’s ultimatum – all hostages immediately or hell will be unleashed on Gaza.”